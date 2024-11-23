Balochistan’s road infrastructure: Govt sets 3-year timeline for Rs400bn projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has directed the concerned authorities to complete Balochistan’s road infrastructure projects at a cost of Rs400 billion within next three years.

The minister chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects for 2024-25 at P-Block Secretariat on Friday.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Planning provided a detailed briefing on the allocation, releases, and expenditure of funds for PSDP projects across the country.

Progress of Balochistan PSDP projects reviewed

Addressing the meeting, the federal minister directed the ministry to develop a comprehensive strategy to ensure the timely completion of all ongoing PSDP projects.

During the road infrastructure projects of Balochistan, with a cumulative worth exceeding Rs400 billion, Iqbal directed that these projects must be completed within three years.

He emphasised the government is commitment to prioritising development initiatives in Balochistan.

These Balochistan projects include the three projects of N-25 dualisation of the Khuzdar-Kuchlak section of National Highway, the dualisation and rehabilitation of the Karachi-Quetta-Chaman road from Karachi- Karoro and Wadh-Khuzdar, and the dualisation of Kararo-Wadh Section and Kuchlak-Chaman Section at a total cost of Rs224 billion.

Other projects of M-8 include the construction of the Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar Section-II and Hoshab-Awaran-Kiwzer Package-I, construction of the Gwadar-Ratodero road project and construction of Wangu Hills Tunnel at a total cost of Rs96 billion. And two more Balochistan projects, the dualisation and improvement of existing N-50 from Yarik-Sagu-Zhob Bypass Rs76 billion, and rehabilitation and upgradation of long Awaran-JhaliJao Road worth Rs7 billion projects.

The minister directed the Planning Ministry to ensure the timely utilisation of funds by other ministries under the development budget. He also stressed the importance of coordinating with ministries regarding their financial requirements for the next quarter, particularly, for projects funded by external assistance, to avoid any delays in fund disbursement.

Highlighting the importance of prioritizing projects nearing completion, Iqbal directed that projects with 80 per cent completion status be expedited with the necessary funding. Externally funded projects should also be completed promptly to create place for new projects in the next PSDP.

He further stated that the upcoming PSDP for the next fiscal year will be align with the “5Es” framework and the objectives of the five-year development plan. Projects that meet these objectives will be given priority.

The minister emphasised that PSDP projects are not only have importance for national development but also essential for public welfare. He urged all stakeholders to ensure the timely completion of these projects so that the benefits can to the reach the public without further delay.

