Pakistan

NACTA warns terrorists could target PTI’s protest on Nov 24

  • National Counter-Terrorism Authority says banned militant outfit TTP planning attacks during the PTI protest in Islamabad
BR Web Desk Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 07:18pm

In an alert issued on Saturday, the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) warned of possible terrorist attacks during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) November 24 protest in Islamabad.

According to the NACTA alert, the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning attacks during the PTI protest in Islamabad.

Duty-bound to implement IHC order, will not allow sit-in or gathering: Mohsin Naqvi

Several attackers affiliated with the group have already crossed the Pak-Afghan border and entered many cities on November 19 and 20, the notification said.

Public gatherings and rallies are believed to be targeted by the group, as per the threat alert.

Imran pushes PTI leaders for Nov 24 protest, govt vows stern action

“There is a credible threat of terrorism from Fitna al-Khawarij during the PTI’s possible protest in Islamabad,” the NACTA statement reads, urging law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert.

In a related development, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said earlier that nobody will be allowed to stage a sit-in or gathering in Islamabad.

