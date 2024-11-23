NACTA warns terrorists could target PTI’s protest on Nov 24

In an alert issued on Saturday, the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) warned of possible terrorist attacks during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) November 24 protest in Islamabad.

According to the NACTA alert, the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning attacks during the PTI protest in Islamabad.

Several attackers affiliated with the group have already crossed the Pak-Afghan border and entered many cities on November 19 and 20, the notification said.

Public gatherings and rallies are believed to be targeted by the group, as per the threat alert.

“There is a credible threat of terrorism from Fitna al-Khawarij during the PTI’s possible protest in Islamabad,” the NACTA statement reads, urging law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert.

In a related development, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said earlier that nobody will be allowed to stage a sit-in or gathering in Islamabad.