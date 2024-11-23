AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Duty-bound to implement IHC order, will not allow sit-in or gathering: Mohsin Naqvi

  • Meets Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Barrister Gohar Ali Khan
BR Web Desk Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 03:13pm

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that nobody will be allowed to stage a sit-in or gathering in Islamabad, a day before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned rally.

He said this during a meeting with Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday. The interior minister informed Barrister Gohar about the post-Islamabad High Court (IHC) order situation and said the government is duty-bound to implement the orders in letter and spirit.

A day ago, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up a petition moved by Islamabad’s traders seeking the court’s directions to halt Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s protest and declare the same as illegal.

The justice ruled that no protests or rallies violating a recent law on public gatherings would be permitted over the weekend due to the visit of the Belarusian president.

Meanwhile, the minister also briefed Barrister Gohar about the engagements of the 80-member high-level delegation led by the President of Belarus from 24th to 27th November.

He said Belarusian President will arrive in Pakistan on Monday and the delegation will remain in Islamabad until Wednesday.

Imran Khan pushes PTI leaders for Nov 24 protest

In a post on X, PTI founding chairman, Imran Khan asked his party leaders to ensure their participation in the protest called for November 24 in Islamabad or “disassociate themselves from the party”.

“Everyone must join the protest on November 24th. If any PTI leader or ticket holder is not able to ensure their participation in the protest, they should disassociate themselves from the party because this is the decisive moment when the entire nation will come out for freedom. The nation will not accept any excuse at such a critical time,” the post read. Islamabad sealed

Meanwhile, Islamabad has placed shipping containers at all entry points of the Red Zone, Faizabad, Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Jinnah Avenue, IJP Road, Murree Road, and all entry and exit points of the city ahead of the November 24 rally.

The city police put security on high alert and continued random checking at different points of the capital.

A ban has also been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies and demonstrations, according to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf.

Islamabad High Court Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf PTI protests

Comments

200 characters

Duty-bound to implement IHC order, will not allow sit-in or gathering: Mohsin Naqvi

Peshawar visit: COAS vows to dismantle hostile terrorist networks

Projects ‘ineligible’ under IGCEP: PD not ready to lend a helping hand to Korean firms

MoC analyses key reasons behind decline in exports

Preparatory work on RSF under way: IMF

Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut, security sources say

Privatisation of SIH concludes

Islamabad sealed ahead of planned PTI rally

IK says statement of Bushra ‘taken out of context’

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.67pc

Read more stories