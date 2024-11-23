Duty-bound to implement IHC order, will not allow sit-in or gathering: Mohsin Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that nobody will be allowed to stage a sit-in or gathering in Islamabad, a day before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned rally.

He said this during a meeting with Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday. The interior minister informed Barrister Gohar about the post-Islamabad High Court (IHC) order situation and said the government is duty-bound to implement the orders in letter and spirit.

A day ago, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up a petition moved by Islamabad’s traders seeking the court’s directions to halt Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s protest and declare the same as illegal.

The justice ruled that no protests or rallies violating a recent law on public gatherings would be permitted over the weekend due to the visit of the Belarusian president.

Meanwhile, the minister also briefed Barrister Gohar about the engagements of the 80-member high-level delegation led by the President of Belarus from 24th to 27th November.

He said Belarusian President will arrive in Pakistan on Monday and the delegation will remain in Islamabad until Wednesday.

Imran Khan pushes PTI leaders for Nov 24 protest

In a post on X, PTI founding chairman, Imran Khan asked his party leaders to ensure their participation in the protest called for November 24 in Islamabad or “disassociate themselves from the party”.

“Everyone must join the protest on November 24th. If any PTI leader or ticket holder is not able to ensure their participation in the protest, they should disassociate themselves from the party because this is the decisive moment when the entire nation will come out for freedom. The nation will not accept any excuse at such a critical time,” the post read. Islamabad sealed

Meanwhile, Islamabad has placed shipping containers at all entry points of the Red Zone, Faizabad, Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Jinnah Avenue, IJP Road, Murree Road, and all entry and exit points of the city ahead of the November 24 rally.

The city police put security on high alert and continued random checking at different points of the capital.

A ban has also been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies and demonstrations, according to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf.