Seven terrorists killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan: ISPR

At least seven terrorists were killed in separate operations conducted by the security forces in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The terrorists had carried out numerous attacks on the security forces as well as civilians, and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies, the military’s media wing said.

Balochistan

“An intelligence based operation was conducted in Awaran District on reported presence of terrorists in which after intense fire exchange, two terrorists were successfully neutralised,” it said.

Identified as Niaz alias Ghuman and Zareef alias Shah Jahan, the two were high value targets, the statement read.

Meanwhile, in another operation in Dera Bugti District, the ISPR said the security forces effectively neutralised one terrorist.

“In yet another engagement in Kech District, own troops, while conducting an intelligence based operation, killed another terrorist in Kech District,” the media’s military wing said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In another statement issued on Friday, the ISPR said three terrorists were killed while two others were injured during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out by the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu District.

Security forces conducted an IBO in Bannu District in the early hours of November 22 on the “reported presence of khawarij”, the ISPR said.

“During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, three khawarij were sent to hell while two khawarij (terrorists) got injured,” the statement added.

The press release said that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians”.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for their successful operation and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment in the war against terrorism, as per Radio Pakistan.

Moreover, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the security forces, saying establishing peace in Balochistan was top priority.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorists activities this year, especially in Balochistan and KP.

On Thursday, at least 38 people were killed on Thursday after assailants opened fire on passenger vehicles in Uchat area of Kurram district, KP.

“There were two convoys of passenger vehicles, one carrying passengers from Peshawar to Parachinar and another from Parachinar to Peshawar, when armed men opened fire on them,” a local resident of Parachinar, Ziarat Hussain told Reuters by telephone, adding that his relatives were travelling from Peshawar in the convoy.

On Wednesday, at least 12 security personnel were martyred in a suicide attack in Bannu District in KP.

“On 19 November 2024, Khawarij attempted to attack a Joint Check Post in general area MaliKhel in Bannu District,” the ISPR said in a statement.

“In ensuing fire exchange, six khawarij were sent to hell.”

The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by own troops, which forced the khawarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post, the military’s media wing said.

‘Foreign funding behind terrorist activities in Pakistan’

Meanwhile, Pakistan, on Thursday, reiterated its grave concern over the presence of terrorist camps and safe havens on Afghanistan soil, highlighting foreign funding is being provided for the terrorists’ activities against Pakistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while speaking at the weekly media briefing raised serious reservations regarding the presence of terrorist sanctuaries inside Afghanistan and the external support provided to these groups.

Responding to the queries, the spokesperson said that Pakistan is actively engaging with the United States on matters related to security, terrorism, and the presence of advanced weapons in the hands of terrorists in Afghanistan. She highlighted that Islamabad raised issue of terrorism with Kabul several times but of no avail.