Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 280.55, a gain of Re0.02 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the currency settled at 280.57.

Internationally, the safe havens yen and Swiss franc held near six-month highs on Tuesday while the US dollar nursed broad losses as financial markets grappled with mounting recession worries in the wake of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

The currency markets were fragile but eerily calm in Asian trade after a volatile 24-hour period where the dollar reversed heavy losses against the safe haven currencies as traders took stock of the risk of a rapidly escalating trade war.

In currencies, investors have flocked to the Japanese yen and Swiss franc in the past week, seeking shelter from the market turmoil in traditional safe havens.

The yen was last slightly stronger at 147.325 per US dollar, near the six-month high of 144.82 touched on Friday. The Swiss franc last fetched 0.85665 per US dollar, also near a six-month high touched in the previous session.

While the dollar is typically known as a safe-haven asset, that status seems to be eroding as uncertainty over tariffs and concern over their impact on U.S. growth intensify.

Investors are wagering that the rising risk of an economic downturn could lead to a cut in U.S. interest rates as early as May and with more easing priced in this year, that would erode the dollar’s yield advantage.

The dollar index, which measures the US currencies against six other units, was 0.44% lower on Tuesday. The index is down over 1% since the tariffs were announced last week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose more than 1% on Tuesday, rebounding after a hefty selloff in recent sessions led by concerns that U.S. tariffs might depress demand and lead to a global recession.

Brent futures were up 81 cents, or 1.26%, at $65.02 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 92 cents, or 1.52%, to $61.61, at 0051 GMT.

On Monday, oil prices slid 2%, nearing a four-year low, due to fears that U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest trade tariffs could thrust global economies into recession and diminish energy demand. Markets, however, anticipate a potential limit to the downward trajectory of oil prices.

