AIRLINK 167.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.02%)
BOP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
CNERGY 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.73%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
FLYNG 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.55%)
HUBC 137.70 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.79%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.43%)
KOSM 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.29%)
MLCF 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.46%)
OGDC 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (1.84%)
PACE 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
POWER 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 177.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.49%)
PRL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.17%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SEARL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.77%)
SSGC 37.34 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.41%)
SYM 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TRG 61.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
BR100 12,477 Increased By 163.5 (1.33%)
BR30 37,183 Increased By 675.6 (1.85%)
KSE100 116,420 Increased By 1510.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 36,010 Increased By 468.9 (1.32%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets MARI (Mari Energies Limited) 692.10 Increased By ▲ 5.66%

Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

BR Web Desk Published 08 Apr, 2025 11:17am

Mari Energies Limited announced on Tuesday the fourth discovery of hydrocarbon reserves at the Spinwam-1 Lockhart Formation drilled in the Waziristan Block, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This discovery follows our previous announcements on 25ᵗʰ February 2025, 17ᵗʰ March 2025 and 3ʳᵈ April 2025, communicating hydrocarbon discoveries in the Samanasuk, Kawagarh, and Hangu formations, respectively in the same well,” the company wrote in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Mari Energies begins hydrocarbon production from KP’s Shewa discovery

The company further said that the testing program of all the target formations in the well was concluded.

“MariEnergies is the Operator of Waziristan Block having 55% working interest along with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Orient Petroleum Inc. as joint venture partners having 35% and 10% working interest respectively.”

Earlier in April, it had announced the discovery of gas and condensate at exploration well Spinwam-1 in the Waziristan Block, KP from the Kawagarh Formation.

hydrocarbon reserves Mari Energies

Comments

200 characters

Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains 1,400 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s resource corridor poised to reshape global supply chain: Dar

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

Oil prices climb 1% after heavy US tariff-driven selloff

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Read more stories