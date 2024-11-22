AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-22

There’s foreign funding behind terrorist activities in Pakistan: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Thursday, reiterated its grave concern over the presence of terrorist camps and safe havens on Afghanistan soil, highlighting foreign funding is being provided for the terrorists’ activities against Pakistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while speaking at the weekly media briefing has raised serious reservations regarding the presence of terrorist sanctuaries inside Afghanistan and the external support provided to these groups.

She emphasised that terror groups on Afghanistan soil pose a serious threat not only to Pakistan but neighbouring countries.

Responding to the queries, the spokesperson said that Pakistan is actively engaging with the United States on matters related to security, terrorism, and the presence of advanced weapons in the hands of terrorists in Afghanistan. She highlighted that Islamabad raised issue of terrorism with Kabul several times but of no avail.

She clarified that currently there is no proposal under consideration to appoint a special representative for Afghanistan. It is to mention that former special envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani was sacked by the prime minister few months back citing no reason.

On the issue of a letter written by a British Member of Parliament to the UK foreign secretary, she noted that the letter has not yet been officially shared with Pakistan. She termed it an internal matter of British parliament.

Baloch, however, expressed regret over the lack of consensus during the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s recent voting for a ceasefire. Pakistan welcomed the UN report highlighting Israeli atrocities and reaffirmed its support for UNRWA’s humanitarian efforts and mandate.

Pakistan will continue to pursue efforts for lasting peace in the Middle East.

“We welcome the latest report of the UN Special Committee to investigate Israeli practices, released last week,” she said, adding, “we regret the result of the last night’s vote at the United Nations Security Council and its inability to reach consensus over the resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza”.

She reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire.

Mumtaz Baloch said over 100,000 children have become orphans as a result of Indian operations in the IIOJK.

She announced that at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from 25-27 November.

President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with the PM and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation. Several agreements and MoUs will also be signed during the visit.

