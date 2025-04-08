AIRLINK 167.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.02%)
BOP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
CNERGY 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.73%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
FLYNG 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.55%)
HUBC 137.70 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.79%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.43%)
KOSM 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.29%)
MLCF 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.46%)
OGDC 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (1.84%)
PACE 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
POWER 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 177.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.49%)
PRL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.17%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SEARL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.77%)
SSGC 37.34 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.41%)
SYM 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TRG 61.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
BR100 12,477 Increased By 163.5 (1.33%)
BR30 37,183 Increased By 675.6 (1.85%)
KSE100 116,420 Increased By 1510.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 36,010 Increased By 468.9 (1.32%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

BR Web Desk Published 08 Apr, 2025 11:28am

In a significant step towards boosting regional integration and economic ties, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a key meeting with the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), Dr Asad Majeed at the Finance Division on Tuesday.

“The meeting focused on enhancing regional economic cooperation and discussed initiatives to strengthen the role of the ECO in promoting trade, commerce, and tourism among its 10 member countries,” read a statement released by the Finance Division

During the meeting, Majeed briefed the finance minister on the profile and strategic role of the ECO in fostering regional economic cooperation.

He emphasized the importance of regional trade and connectivity, particularly in the context of emerging trade corridors and markets in the region.

Both leaders agreed on the need for further strengthening regional trade and connectivity, which are critical in advancing the economic development of the member countries.

“The SG also highlighted the strides taken by the ECO since his appointment to enhance trade and tourism through intensified engagement with member countries.

Majeed, who is on an official visit to Pakistan from April 8-10, presented ways to make the organization more robust and dynamic, ensuring that it continues to drive regional trade and cooperation effectively.

He stressed the significance of mutual collaboration in advancing the shared goals of trade, commerce, and tourism in the region.

In response, Aurangzeb assured the Secretary General of the ministry’s full support for various ECO initiatives aimed at advancing regional cooperation.

Aurangzeb also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to greater engagement with the organization, ensuring that there will be regular representation from the Ministry of Finance in future discussions and initiatives related to regional trade and connectivity.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the ties between the ECO member countries and fostering a collaborative environment for shared growth and development.

Pakistan Muhammad Aurangzeb Dr Asad Majeed Khan ECO SG regional trade ECO Secretary General

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains 1,400 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s resource corridor poised to reshape global supply chain: Dar

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

Oil prices climb 1% after heavy US tariff-driven selloff

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Read more stories