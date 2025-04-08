Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

In a significant step towards boosting regional integration and economic ties, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a key meeting with the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), Dr Asad Majeed at the Finance Division on Tuesday.

“The meeting focused on enhancing regional economic cooperation and discussed initiatives to strengthen the role of the ECO in promoting trade, commerce, and tourism among its 10 member countries,” read a statement released by the Finance Division

During the meeting, Majeed briefed the finance minister on the profile and strategic role of the ECO in fostering regional economic cooperation.

He emphasized the importance of regional trade and connectivity, particularly in the context of emerging trade corridors and markets in the region.

Both leaders agreed on the need for further strengthening regional trade and connectivity, which are critical in advancing the economic development of the member countries.

“The SG also highlighted the strides taken by the ECO since his appointment to enhance trade and tourism through intensified engagement with member countries.

Majeed, who is on an official visit to Pakistan from April 8-10, presented ways to make the organization more robust and dynamic, ensuring that it continues to drive regional trade and cooperation effectively.

He stressed the significance of mutual collaboration in advancing the shared goals of trade, commerce, and tourism in the region.

In response, Aurangzeb assured the Secretary General of the ministry’s full support for various ECO initiatives aimed at advancing regional cooperation.

Aurangzeb also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to greater engagement with the organization, ensuring that there will be regular representation from the Ministry of Finance in future discussions and initiatives related to regional trade and connectivity.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the ties between the ECO member countries and fostering a collaborative environment for shared growth and development.