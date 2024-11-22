BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 21, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan’s IT minister Shaza Fatima defends internet restrictions, says security comes first
Read here for details.
- PTI faces setback as IHC rules no protest allowed over weekend
Read here for details.
- Dubai-based family offices manage over $1 trillion in assets: report
Read here for details.
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $29mn, now stand at $11.29bn
Read here for details.
- ATC approves Imran Khan’s five-day physical remand in vandalism case
Read here for details.
- At least 38 people killed in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District
Read here for details.
- Thatta Cement rejects ‘abrupt shutdown’ claims, says plant remains fully operational
Read here for details.
- FBR to depute officials at all sugar mills
Read here for details.
