BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 21, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 22 Nov, 2024 08:34am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s IT minister Shaza Fatima defends internet restrictions, says security comes first

Read here for details.

  • PTI faces setback as IHC rules no protest allowed over weekend

Read here for details.

  • Dubai-based family offices manage over $1 trillion in assets: report

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $29mn, now stand at $11.29bn

Read here for details.

  • ATC approves Imran Khan’s five-day physical remand in vandalism case

Read here for details.

  • At least 38 people killed in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District

Read here for details.

  • Thatta Cement rejects ‘abrupt shutdown’ claims, says plant remains fully operational

Read here for details.

  • FBR to depute officials at all sugar mills

Read here for details.

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

