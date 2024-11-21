AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI faces setback as IHC rules no protest allowed over weekend

BR Web Desk Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 10:22pm

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ruled that no protests or rallies violating a recent law on public gatherings would be permitted over the weekend due to the visit of the Belarusian president, Aaj News reported.

The ruling is a blow to the PTI which is planning a protest for November 24 in the capital.

PTI founder Imran Khan has issued a “final call” for the protest in support of the “restoration” of democracy and the judiciary.

PTI protest, sit-in: FC, Rangers personnel to reinforce security in Capital

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq oversaw the hearing of a petition filed by a local resident, who sought to declare PTI’s protest illegal.

The petition requested that the federal government be ordered to prevent the party from holding the protest and to ensure peace in Islamabad.

The court ruled that the PTI has the right to freedom of movement and assembly, in accordance with the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act of 2024.

It suggested that the federal government should form a committee, preferably led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, to engage with PTI leadership.

‘PTI will give big surprise on 24th’

This committee would inform them about the PTI about sensitivities surrounding the upcoming weekend, which is important due to the visit of a foreign country’s president.

It was concluded that the PTI leadership is expected to consider the factors presented by Naqvi during the hearing and to engage in meaningful communication with the committee.

The court has directed the state respondents to submit a report before the next hearing scheduled for November 27.

Islamabad Islamabad High Court Imran Khan Islamabad police PTI leadership Bushra Bibi

Comments

200 characters

PTI faces setback as IHC rules no protest allowed over weekend

KSE-100 closes above 97,000 for the first time as investors dismiss political noise, index gains 1,782 points

At least 38 people killed in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District

Rupee marginally improves against US dollar

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant

ATC approves Imran Khan’s five-day physical remand in vandalism case

Pakistan’s IT minister Shaza Fatima defends internet restrictions, says security comes first

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $29mn, now stand at $11.29bn

Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile in attack on Ukraine, Kyiv says

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani charged in US over $265 million bribery scheme

Read more stories