PTI faces setback as IHC rules no protest allowed over weekend

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ruled that no protests or rallies violating a recent law on public gatherings would be permitted over the weekend due to the visit of the Belarusian president, Aaj News reported.

The ruling is a blow to the PTI which is planning a protest for November 24 in the capital.

PTI founder Imran Khan has issued a “final call” for the protest in support of the “restoration” of democracy and the judiciary.

PTI protest, sit-in: FC, Rangers personnel to reinforce security in Capital

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq oversaw the hearing of a petition filed by a local resident, who sought to declare PTI’s protest illegal.

The petition requested that the federal government be ordered to prevent the party from holding the protest and to ensure peace in Islamabad.

The court ruled that the PTI has the right to freedom of movement and assembly, in accordance with the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act of 2024.

It suggested that the federal government should form a committee, preferably led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, to engage with PTI leadership.

‘PTI will give big surprise on 24th’

This committee would inform them about the PTI about sensitivities surrounding the upcoming weekend, which is important due to the visit of a foreign country’s president.

It was concluded that the PTI leadership is expected to consider the factors presented by Naqvi during the hearing and to engage in meaningful communication with the committee.

The court has directed the state respondents to submit a report before the next hearing scheduled for November 27.