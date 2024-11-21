AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
ATC approves Imran Khan’s five-day physical remand in vandalism case

BR Web Desk Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 04:24pm

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Thursday granted a five-day physical remand of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in connection with the September 28 vandalism case.

The police will interrogate Imran in Adiala Jail.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the case in jail, where Imran Khan was presented before the court.

Rawalpindi police requested the physical remand in case number 2831, registered at the New Town police station.

The prosecution, represented by Zaheer Shah, presented arguments favouring the remand. Imran Khan’s legal team opposed the request.

Vandalism case: Court acquits IK, others

After concluding arguments, the court granted a five-day physical remand, placing Imran Khan in police custody for that period.

The PTI founder was arrested in the said case on Wednesday hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved his bail in the new Toshakhana case against two surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

KU Nov 21, 2024 04:50pm
What a circus n misuse of FIR law! It's not only him, people around the country are exploited n threatened into submission with FIRs that prove you guilty before pronouncing you innocent.
