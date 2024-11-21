AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Nov 21, 2024
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $29mn, now stand at $11.29bn

BR Web Desk Published 21 Nov, 2024 07:01pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $29 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.29 billion as of November 15, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.97 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.68 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in reserves.

“During the week ended on 15-Nov-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 29 million to US$ 11,288.0 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $84 million.

Abdullah Nov 21, 2024 07:16pm
Pti and the so called economist wanted it to default.where are they now.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

