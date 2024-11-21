Thatta Cement rejects ‘abrupt shutdown’ claims, says plant remains fully operational

Thatta Cement Company Limited (THCCL) categorically rejected claims made by a competitor alleging an abrupt shutdown of its plant, terming them as inaccurate.

The cement-maker in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday clarified that “no abrupt shutdown” of its plant had occurred.

“The company wishes to bring to the attention of the exchange the false information presented by one of our competitors during their corporate briefing session held on November 20, 2024, regarding alleged abrupt shutdown of our plant.

“We categorically deny these rumours and wish to clarify that the information circulating is inaccurate,” THCCL said in its notice.

The company urged its stakeholders to “disregard any such news regarding the alleged abrupt shutdown of our plant, whether broadcast on electronic media, published in newspapers, magazines, or any other platform unless officially confirmed by an authorized representative of the company through the appropriate channels”.

“We would like to confirm that we have been successfully using local coal for the past three years without any adverse effects on our cement plant.

“Furthermore, our plant is fully operational, and no abrupt shutdown has occurred,” it added.

The company, incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1980, is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cement besides holding the ownership of Thatta Power (Private) Limited.

Going green: Thatta Cement to generate 8.3MW of renewable energy

In recent years, THCCL has been actively pursuing renewable energy technologies. It has successfully installed a 3.5 MW solar power plant.

Furthermore, a new 1.5 MW solar plant is underway and is set for completion soon, the company shared in its latest financial report.

In addition, THCCL launched a wind power generation project with a capacity of 4.8 MW, which is expected to be completed in the last quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, it said.