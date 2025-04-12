Weekly SPI inflation down 0.83pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation for the current week ended on April 10, 2025 decreased by 0.83 per cent.

Major decrease is observed in the prices of garlic 14.73 per cent, tomatoes 12.82 per cent, onions 11.40 per cent, chicken 8.05 per cent, eggs 7.40 per cent, bananas 6.72 per cent, wheat flour 4.74 per cent, and potatoes 2.33 per cent, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts a decrease of 2.81 per cent, onions 71.17 per cent, wheat flour 34.87 per cent, tomatoes 31.07 per cent, chilies powder 20.00 per cent, garlic 19.79 per cent, electricity charges for Q1 18.92 per cent, tea Lipton 16.98 per cent, eggs 15.04 per cent, maash13.35 per cent, petrol 11.89 per cent and diesel 8.29 per cent

While a major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal 55.62 per cent, moong 27.55 per cent, powdered milk 25.74 per cent, beef 21.32 per cent, pulse gram 19.83 per cent, sugar 18.77 per cent, vegetable ghee 1kg 16.21 per cent, vegetable ghee 2.5kg 15.66 per cent, cooked daal 12.77 per cent, lawn printed 12.52 per cent, Georgette 10.54 per cent and firewood 10.53 per cent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45 per cent) items increased, 11 (21.57 per cent) items decreased and 26 (50.98 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.98 per cent, 0.99 per cent, 0.91 per cent, 0.92 per cent and 0.75 per cent respectively.

The items prices of which increased during the period under review include, pulse gram 1kg 1.63 per cent, LPG 11.67 kg cylinder 0.64 per cent, cooked beef at average hotel per plate 0.59 per cent, curd (dahi) loose 1kg 0.59 per cent, long cloth 57“ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam 1 mtr 0.54 per cent, gur (average quality) 1 kg 0.46 per cent, moong (washed) 1kg 0.35 per cent, salt powdered (National/Shan) 800 gm 0.26 per cent, masoor (washed) 1kg 0.24 per cent, mutton (average quality) 1kg 0.20 per cent, beef with bone (average quality) 1kg 0.18 per cent, maash (washed) 1kg 0.15 per cent, sugar refined 1kg 0.14 per cent.

The items, prices of which, decreased during the period under review include, garlic (lehsun) 1kg 14.73 per cent, tomatoes 1kg 12.82 per cent, onions 1kg 11.40 per cent, chicken farm broiler (live) 1kg 8.05 per cent, eggs hen (farm) one dozen 7.40 per cent, bananas (kela) local one dozen 6.72 per cent, wheat flour bag 20kg 4.74 per cent, potatoes 1kg 2.33 per cent, mustard oil (average quality) 1kg 1.67 per cent, rice IRRI-6/9 (Sindh/Punjab) 1kg 1.18 per cent, rice basmati broken (average quality) 1kg 0.64 per cent.

