AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks volatile after strong Nvidia results

AFP Published 21 Nov, 2024 08:05pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Thursday in volatile trading as markets digested a strong earnings report from Nvidia and the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Nvidia shares jerked around but were up 1.6 percent in the early going after the company easily topped analyst expectations, reporting a whopping $19 billion in profits on record revenues.

While some analysts fretted over indications that growth was slowing, other investors stepped in to buy the stock – closely tied to the artificial intelligence sector, whose expected growth has been a major source of equity market strength in 2024.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 43,518.91 after being in the red moments earlier.

Wall St falls as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 5,926.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent to 18,974.83.

On the geopolitical front, Kyiv on Thursday accused Russia of launching a non-nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine in what would mark the first ever use of the weapon in combat – and a sharp escalation of the conflict.

A Kremlin spokesman declined to comment but said the government was making a “maximum effort” to avoid a nuclear conflict.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks volatile after strong Nvidia results

At least 38 people killed in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District

Rupee marginally improves against US dollar

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant

ATC approves Imran Khan’s five-day physical remand in vandalism case

Pakistan’s IT minister Shaza Fatima defends internet restrictions, says security comes first

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $29mn, now stand at $11.29bn

Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 44,056

Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile in attack on Ukraine, Kyiv says

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani charged in US over $265 million bribery scheme

Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine missile exchange outweighs US crude stocks

Read more stories