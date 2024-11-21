AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Markets Print 2024-11-21

Wall St falls as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes dropped on Wednesday, as continued escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions worried investors, while megacap Nvidia lost ground ahead of quarterly results.

Stocks dipped after a report Ukraine fired long-range British Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory. That followed Ukraine launching US-made ATACMS missiles into Russia on Tuesday, and Russia announcing it had lowered the threshold for nuclear action.

Wall Street’s “fear gauge” jumped to 18.79 before easing slightly, but it was still trading at its highest since the Nov. 5 US presidential election.

“There’s been more missiles firing between Ukraine and Russia, and the market doesn’t know what to think of that ... tensions are escalating, not descalating and that’s why you’re seeing the sell off in the markets,” said Dennis Dick, trader at Triple D Trading.

Meanwhile, AI leader Nvidia, which is scheduled to report results after the bell, dropped 0.8%, reversing modest premarket gains. The index heavyweight dragged the Information Technology sector, as well as the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Target plunged 20.7% after the retailer forecast holiday-quarter comparable sales and profit below Wall Street expectations following a third-quarter estimate miss.

It dragged down other retailers such as Dollar Tree and Dollar General, which fell 3.4% and 4.9%, respectively.

Among other growth stocks, Tesla lost 1.8% and Amazon.com shed 1.7%.

The consumer discretionary and consumer staples indexes lost 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

But the spotlight remained on Nvidia, which has nearly tripled in value this year, accounting for about 20% of the S&P 500’s returns over the last 12 months, according to BofA Global Research.

However, given the lofty earnings expectations, the company could struggle to impress investors.

Options traders are primed for a nearly $300-billion swing in Nvidia’s market value after the results.

“While expectations for Nvidia are high heading into its latest earnings report, we expect the company to report another strong quarter and live up to these high expectations,” said Clark Bellin, chief investment officer, Bellwether Wealth.

At 10:55 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.15 points, or 0.09%, to 43,228.79, the S&P 500 lost 30.00 points, or 0.51%, to 5,886.98 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 123.86 points, or 0.65%, to 18,863.61.

Cryptocurrency stocks ticked higher as bitcoin jumped above $94,000, with MicroStrategy and MARA Holdings up 14.6% and 13%, respectively.

Comments from Federal Reserve officials including Michelle Bowman and Susan Collins are expected through the day.

Traders have increased their bets on the US central bank leaving interest rates unchanged at its December meeting in the wake of strong economic data and signs of persistent inflation. They see a 44.5% chance of a pause next month, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

