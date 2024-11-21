AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,400 Increased By 213 (2.09%)
BR30 31,653 Increased By 316.8 (1.01%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs3,700 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 21 Nov, 2024 03:35pm

Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Thursday in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was up by Rs3,700, clocking in at Rs278,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs238,340 after it recorded an increase of Rs3,172, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs800 to settle at Rs274,300.

The international rate of gold increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was $2,668 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $37 during the day.

Silver prices also gained Rs200 to settle at Rs3,450 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.

Internationally, gold prices rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, driven by safe-haven demand amid escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while investors awaited remarks from US Federal Reserve policymakers on the interest rate outlook.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold imports gold rates Gold trade gold rate Gold Spot gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold spot rate Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs3,700 in Pakistan

At least 38 people killed in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District

Rupee marginally improves against US dollar

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader

ATC approves Imran Khan’s five-day physical remand in vandalism case

Pakistan’s IT minister Shaza Fatima defends internet restrictions, says security comes first

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani charged in US over $265 million bribery scheme

Oil up on Russia-Ukraine missile exchange, outweighing US crude stock rises

Thatta Cement rejects ‘abrupt shutdown’ claims, says plant remains fully operational

CASA-1000 power transmission system: JWG holds meeting with World Bank, IFI reps in Turkiye today

Read more stories