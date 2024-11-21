AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
AIRLINK 131.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.48%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.46%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
DFML 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.65%)
DGKC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.74%)
FCCL 32.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
FFBL 75.09 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (9.44%)
FFL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
MLCF 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.91%)
OGDC 195.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.29%)
PAEL 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
PPL 155.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
PRL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
PTC 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 82.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.42%)
TELE 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
TOMCL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
TPLP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
TREET 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.83%)
TRG 62.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.53%)
UNITY 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
BR100 10,348 Increased By 161.7 (1.59%)
BR30 31,484 Increased By 147.4 (0.47%)
KSE100 96,641 Increased By 1094.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 29,965 Increased By 386.6 (1.31%)
Gold gains for fourth day as geopolitical tensions escalate

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 11:17am

Gold prices rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, driven by safe-haven demand amid escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while investors awaited remarks from US Federal Reserve policymakers on the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,657.40 per ounce, as of 0547 GMT, hitting its highest since Nov. 11. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,659.90.

The escalation in the Ukraine war and “subsequent fears of a broader regional conflict that involves increasing threats of nuclear weapons are pushing up prices”, said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Ukraine fired a series of British Storm Shadow cruise missiles into Russia on Wednesday, just a day after firing US missiles.

The US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, adding to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Gold’s appeal is bolstered by geopolitical tensions, economic risks and a low interest rate environment.

The US dollar dropped 0.1%, making gold more affordable for international buyers.

Investors will monitor remarks from several Fed officials later in the day, while keeping an eye on initial US jobless claims data, due at 1330 GMT.

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

Two Fed governors offered contrasting perspectives on US monetary policy on Wednesday, with one raising concerns about stubborn inflation, while the other remaining optimistic about continued progress in reducing price pressures.

Markets see a 56% chance of a 25-basis-point US rate cut in December, per the CME Fedwatch tool.

A potential December rate reduction could be a headwind for gold, but its long-term outlook remains bullish, Rodda said.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.36% to 875.39 metric tons on Wednesday.

On Thursday, spot silver gained 1.1% to $31.21 per ounce, platinum added 0.3% to $964.53 and palladium advanced 0.7% to $1,027.86.

