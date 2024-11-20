AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

Published November 20, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan advanced on Wednesday in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was up by Rs800, clocking in at Rs274,300.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,168 after it recorded an increase of Rs686, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs3,600 to settle at Rs273,500.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was $2,631 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $8 during the day.

Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,250 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.

