AGL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 129.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.65%)
BOP 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.91%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
DFML 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.07%)
DGKC 83.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
FCCL 32.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.24%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.12%)
MLCF 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 198.22 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (1.68%)
PAEL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.07%)
PPL 157.45 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.08%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
SEARL 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TOMCL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TPLP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.5%)
TREET 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.07%)
TRG 61.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.79%)
UNITY 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.59%)
BR100 10,404 Increased By 217.1 (2.13%)
BR30 31,655 Increased By 318.7 (1.02%)
KSE100 97,323 Increased By 1776.2 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,178 Increased By 600.5 (2.03%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf shares fall as geopolitical concerns mount

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 02:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf were muted in early trading on Thursday as investors turned cautious as geopolitical tensions intensified.

Ukraine’s air force said on Thursday that Russia had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from Astrakhan region during a morning attack.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index slipped 1.1% - after it rose to its highest in more than 10 years in the last session - with almost all sectors in the red.

Emaar Properties dropped 1.8% and Gulf Navigation slumped 9.8% to 4.49 dirhams per share, its lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years.

The maritime and shipping firm GULFNAV continued its slide since it posted an 84% drop in quarterly net profit on Friday.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index slid 0.6% with most of its constituents posting losses.

Aldar Properties fell 1.1% and the Lulu Retail shed 1%.

Middle East’s largest hypermarket chains operator, Lulu, reported a 126% increase in third quarter net profit on the year, but its profit dropped 38% on the quarter.

Among other losers, Abu Dhabi’s largest listed firm, International Holding, which has investments in Indian conglomerate Adani Group companies, also shed 0.2%, while an IHC unit Alpha Dhabi Holding declined 1.7%.

Most Gulf bourses fall on Fed’s rate-cut caution; Egypt extends loss

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani has been indicted by US prosecutors for his alleged role in a bribery case, plunging his conglomerate deep into crisis for the second time in two years.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was down 0.2% with most sectors in the red.

ACWA Power fell 1.3%, while Jabal Omar Development climbed 1.9% after the developer said it sold a land plot in Makkah worth 1.07 billion riyals.

The Qatari benchmark index was up 0.2, aided by a 0.7% rise in Qatar National Bank and a 1.2% gain in United Development.

The developer UDC said it sold its 40% stake in Qatar District Cooling for QAR 793.5 million ($217.93 million).

Gulf stock markets MENA

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf shares fall as geopolitical concerns mount

CASA-1000 power transmission system: JWG holds meeting with World Bank, IFI reps in Turkiye today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Thatta Cement rejects ‘abrupt shutdown’ claims, says plant remains fully operational

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani charged in US over $265 million bribery scheme

Oil prices climb as geopolitical tensions outweigh US inventories

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

Read more stories