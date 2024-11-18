AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses fall on Fed’s rate-cut caution; Egypt extends loss

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 07:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, hurt by concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its pace of interest-rate cuts, while the Qatar and Saudi indices rose amid higher oil prices.

Investors increased bets on the Fed leaving interest rates unchanged at its December meeting and dialed back expectations for easing in 2025.

The Fed’s decisions have a significant impact on the Gulf region’s monetary policy, as most currencies there are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.6%, weighed down by losses in utilities, consumer staples and industry sectors.

Gulf Navigation Holding, or GULFNAV, dropped 7% to 5.29 dirhams per share, its lowest in nearly 1-1/2 years. The maritime and shipping firm posted an 84% decrease in quarterly net profit on Friday.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index snapped two sessions of gains, falling 0.6% in its biggest daily loss in over a month. Conglomerate International Holding and its unit Alpha Dhabi slipped 1.6% and 2%, respectively.

However, Lulu Retail gained 1%, the stock’s first session of gains since it debuted trading on Thursday.

Most Gulf markets fall on Fed rate cut concerns

The Middle East’s biggest hypermarket chains operator, Lulu, raised $1.72 billion in its initial public offering, the UAE’s largest listing so far this year.

The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.4%, aided by a 1.7% gain in Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, and a 1.1% increase in Barwa Real Estate.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was up 0.2%, with Saudi Aramco gaining 0.5%. The oil major said it and Sinopec Corp have started constructing a refinery and petrochemical complex in southeast China’s Fujian province.

Among other gainers, Banan Real Estate surged 7.7% after the Exchange approved its transfer to the main market.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in September rose to their highest level in three months.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, settled higher, with Brent rising 0.5% to $71.37 a barrel by 1310 GMT.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index extended declines to a second straight session and fell 1.2%, with most stocks in the red.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     up 0.2% to 11,830
 KUWAIT           ended flat at 7,852
 QATAR            added 0.4% to 10,453
 EGYPT            lost 1.2% to 30,864
 BAHRAIN          down 0.3% to 2,046
 OMAN             lost 0.2% to 4,618
 ABU DHABI        down 0.6% to 9,387
 DUBAI            lost 0.6% to 4,713
---------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf bourses fall on Fed’s rate-cut caution; Egypt extends loss

Jul-Oct FDI clocks in at $904.3mn, up 32% YoY

PM Shehbaz briefed on IMF talks, reviews economic situation

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 reaches another record high, closes shy of 95,000

Pakistan’s REER index increases to 100.9 in October 2024

Hajj 2025: banks start receiving applications from today

Cotton arrival slumps in first two weeks of November

Pakistan’s power generation increases in October as cost surges

Israeli strikes kill 20 Palestinians in Gaza, some in attacks on tents, say medics

Stoinis lets rip as Australia crush Pakistan for T20 series whitewash

Read more stories