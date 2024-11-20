AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 134.21 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.79%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.45%)
DCL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.09%)
DFML 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.21%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.82%)
FFBL 68.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.43%)
FFL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.83%)
HUBC 110.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.58%)
MLCF 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
NBP 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 195.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.08%)
PAEL 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
PPL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.45%)
PTC 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.97%)
SEARL 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.88%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.3%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TPLP 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.36%)
TREET 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.25%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.64%)
UNITY 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,158 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 31,229 Decreased By -173.8 (-0.55%)
KSE100 95,720 Decreased By -136.7 (-0.14%)
KSE30 29,599 Decreased By -83.5 (-0.28%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm edges lower on weaker export demand and Chicago soyoil prices

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2024 01:00pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by sluggish export demand and weaker Chicago soyoil prices, while investors awaited cargo surveyor data for further direction.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 33 ringgit, or 0.67%, to 4,891 ringgit ($1,094.92) a metric ton by the midday break.

The contract rose 0.51% in the last session.

The market traded lower on weaker export demand and declining Chicago soybean oil prices, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

Cargo surveyors are expected to release later in the day their estimates for Malaysian palm oil exports during the Nov. 1-20 period.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.2%, while its palm oil contract added 0.59%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.25%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil edged higher amid an escalation in the Ukraine war and signs of growing Chinese crude imports, while rising US crude stocks checked overall price gains. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil gains on bargain buying

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.09% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Malaysia raised its December export tax for crude palm oil to 10% and increased its reference price to 4,471.39 ringgit a ton, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed.

Palm oil may test support at 4,869 ringgit per ton, a break below which could open the way towards 4,732 ringgit to 4,816 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm edges lower on weaker export demand and Chicago soyoil prices

Suicide blast martyrs 12 security personnel in Bannu District, says ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Proft-taking weighs on PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 350 points

UN to vote again on Gaza ceasefire, US plans unclear

Expanding renewables: Kohat Cement installs 5.34 MW solar power plant

Oil little changed as market weighs mixed drivers

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Govt vows export-led growth

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Read more stories