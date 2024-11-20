AGL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.67%)
AIRLINK 135.02 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (4.42%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.43%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.71%)
DGKC 85.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FFBL 68.85 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (3.49%)
FFL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
HUBC 110.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.39%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.96%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
NBP 61.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
OGDC 198.02 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.3%)
PAEL 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.4%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PPL 159.01 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.05%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
PTC 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
SEARL 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.84%)
TOMCL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
TPLP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
TRG 65.50 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (4.2%)
UNITY 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,305 Increased By 121 (1.19%)
BR30 31,802 Increased By 399.8 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,599 Increased By 742.5 (0.77%)
KSE30 29,894 Increased By 210.8 (0.71%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-20

Palm oil gains on bargain buying

Reuters Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 07:45am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Tuesday, supported by bargain buying and a recovery in the Dalian palm olein market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended 23 ringgit, or 0.47% higher, at 4,922 ringgit ($1,100.87) a metric ton. The contract fell 3.71% in the previous session.

The palm market was seen trading up on bargain buying and due to a bullish recovery in Chinese palm olein futures during Asian hours, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group.

“The bullish rebound is also due to energy prices and overall tightness in the palm oil supply situation ahead of Indonesia’s B40 biodiesel mandate and the Ramadan holidays,” Bagani said.

Last week, Indonesia’s government reaffirmed to lawmakers a plan to implement a 40% mandatory biodiesel mix with palm oil-based fuel, known as B40, in January 2025.

Separately, traders are anticipating a market correction, and with the approaching winter season, demand from India is expected to decrease, a Mumbai-based trader said.

“Given that India is price-sensitive as well, exports are projected to decline in November,” the trader added.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.46%, while its palm oil contract shed 0.26%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.37%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Cargo surveyors are expected to release their estimates for Malaysian palm oil exports for the Nov. 1-20 period on Wednesday.

Crude oil slipped pressured by the restart of production at Norway’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield, although investor caution arising from fears of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war limited the decline.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.16% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil gains on bargain buying

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories