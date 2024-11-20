AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 134.21 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.79%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.45%)
DCL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.09%)
DFML 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.21%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.82%)
FFBL 68.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.43%)
FFL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.83%)
HUBC 110.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.58%)
MLCF 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
NBP 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 195.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.08%)
PAEL 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
PPL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.45%)
PTC 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.97%)
SEARL 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.88%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.3%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TPLP 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.36%)
TREET 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.25%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.64%)
UNITY 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,158 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 31,229 Decreased By -173.8 (-0.55%)
KSE100 95,720 Decreased By -136.7 (-0.14%)
KSE30 29,599 Decreased By -83.5 (-0.28%)
Nov 20, 2024
Markets

Proft-taking weighs on PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 350 points

BR Web Desk Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 01:32pm

After a strong start led by buying momentum, profit-taking was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), causing the benchmark KSE-100 Index to lose nearly 350 points during intra-day trading on Wednesday.

The benchmark index began the trading session on a positive note, climbing to an intra-day high of 96,711 during early hours.

However, the market was unable to sustain the momentum as investors opted to book profit on available margins.

At 1:30pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 95,507.97, a decrease of 348.69 points or 0.36%.

However, the overall market sentiment remains optimistic, which comes on the back of positive macroeconomic indicators including a decline in inflation rates. This has sparked hopes of a further policy rate cut.

As per Topline Securities, the slowing inflationary trend in Pakistan is likely to continue as the CPI-based figure is expected to fall below 5% in November, marking a 78-month low.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including KE, PSO, SHEL, OGDC, PPL, MARI, MEBL, NBP and HBL traded in the green.

On Tuesday, stocks rose again as the market extended a buying spree that has pushed the benchmark KSE-100 to a series of record highs. The index closed above 95,000 for the first time to settle at 95,856.67, up by 861 points or 0.91%.

Globally, Asian shares were cautious on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to earnings results from AI darling Nvidia where the risk of disappointment is high, while the dollar gave back a little of its recent bumper gains.

The world’s most valuable company Nvidia will report its third-quarter results after the bell.

Shares already climbed 4.9% overnight and options imply a big move of almost 9% either direction in the $3.6 trillion stock often seen as a barometer for the tech sector’s shift to AI.

Nasdaq futures rose 0.2% on Wednesday on top of a 1% jump overnight. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat and Tokyo’s Nikkei slipped 0.3%.

Bitcoin last held at $91,914, having broken above $94,000 for the first time overnight on expectations that US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will be crypto-friendly.

This is an intra-day update

