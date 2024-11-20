AGL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.8%)
AIRLINK 134.30 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (3.86%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.09%)
DFML 41.71 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.86%)
DGKC 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFBL 68.30 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.66%)
FFL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
HUBC 110.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.2%)
KOSM 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.64%)
OGDC 197.89 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.24%)
PAEL 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PPL 158.90 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.98%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.84%)
PTC 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
SEARL 84.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.84%)
TOMCL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
TPLP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TREET 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
TRG 65.42 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (4.07%)
UNITY 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,305 Increased By 121 (1.19%)
BR30 31,800 Increased By 397.6 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,592 Increased By 735.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 29,895 Increased By 212.3 (0.72%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian shares cautious before Nvidia result, dollar gives back gains

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2024 10:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Asian shares were cautious on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to earnings results from AI darling Nvidia where the risk of disappointment is high, while the dollar gave back a little of its recent bumper gains.

The world’s most valuable company Nvidia will report its third-quarter results after the bell.

Shares already climbed 4.9% overnight and options imply a big move of almost 9% either direction in the $3.6 trillion stock often seen as a barometer for the tech sector’s shift to AI.

Nasdaq futures rose 0.2% on Wednesday on top of a 1% jump overnight. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat and Tokyo’s Nikkei slipped 0.3%.

Bitcoin last held at $91,914, having broken above $94,000 for the first time overnight on expectations that US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will be crypto-friendly.

In China, the central bank held the benchmark lending rates steady as widely expected. China’s blue chips fell 0.2% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged up 0.1%.

“NVDA was naturally the key topic on everyone’s mind. Big-picture, a nice beat seems widely anticipated tomorrow,” said Joshua Meyers, executive director at JPMorgan.

“FY26 expectations have become quite ebullient, a worry that comes up increasingly in conversations … Jensen’s commentary on the call will be particularly important to level-set expectations (or not).”

Overnight, investors were rattled by Ukraine’s use of US missiles to strike Russia, with Russia lowering the threshold for a possible nuclear strike, although those fears seem to have abated a little.

They are also watching the Treasury secretary pick from Trump as he assembles his governing team.

Asian stocks rise, dollar weak as US yields tick down

CNN reported Trump can announce the decision as soon as on Wednesday.

Safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and the swiss franc gained briefly, as well as Treasuries.

Benchmark 10-year note yields were last up 1 bp at 4.3903%, having fallen 4 basis points, still some distance away from a five-month top of 4.505%.

The yen held at 154.96 per dollar, having hit a one-week high of 153.28 per dollar overnight.

The US dollar held onto the overnight losses at 106.19, off from its recent one-year top of 107.07.

Oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday, building onto the small gains overnight.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.2% to $69.53 a barrel, having ended Tuesday just 0.3% higher Gold climbed for a third straight session, up 0.2% to $2,637.95 per ounce.

asian shares

Comments

200 characters

Asian shares cautious before Nvidia result, dollar gives back gains

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories