Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had announced an international tender for “integrated study of tight gas prospectivity evaluation”. After a rigorous two-stage evaluation process involving 11 international bidders and seven short-listed companies, Schlumberger (M/s SLB) was selected as the preferred contractor.

The selection was based on Schlumberger’s proven technical capabilities and financial competitiveness.

The study, which will identify the most promising tight gas areas and wells, will play a crucial role in shaping OGDCL’s future drilling and production strategies.

Upon completion, the study will pinpoint optimal locations for new wells, as well as re-entry opportunities for existing wells, to conduct hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and unlock gas from tight reservoirs. This will help OGDCL to commercialise tight gas resources on a fast-track basis, helping to meet Pakistan’s growing energy needs.

The OGDCL’s partnership with Schlumberger is a key milestone in its ongoing efforts to leverage advanced technologies and best practices in unconventional resource development. This collaboration is expected to bring valuable expertise and innovation to Pakistan’s tight gas sector, ensuring the sustainable and efficient exploitation of the country’s hydrocarbon resources.

Based on regional studies and using preliminary data, it is estimated the total prospective resource of Pakistan’s tight gas is 25.2 TCF. On its part, the OGDCL plans to execute 25 wells, with an initial production potential of 60-75 MMSCFD and an estimated reserve of 75-90 BCF over the next five years.

Through this strategic initiative, the OGDCL reaffirms its commitment to driving Pakistan’s energy security and contributing to the nation’s economic growth by harnessing every available hydrocarbon resource.

