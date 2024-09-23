AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Markets Print 2024-09-23

OGDCL, Chinese co sign MoU on shale, tight gas exploration

APP Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, during the ongoing 8th Silk Road International Expo for investment and trade forum in Xian, Shaaxi province China, an MOU is signed between OGDCL the flagship E&P company of Pakistan and CCDC, the major player in drilling and upstream Oil field services of People’s Republic of China

The MOU underscores commitment of both the brotherly countries for the development of Shale and tight gas potential of Pakistan with an aim to alleviate energy needs of the country through indigenous resources.

Mumtaz Ali Soomro Executive Director (Production) from OGDCL and Zhang Zhidong Vice President of CNPC Chuanging Drilling Engineering Company LTD signed the MoU for their respective organizations.

Federal Minister of Energy (Petroleum Division) Musadik Malik and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi were also present on the occasion.

The Federal minister thanked the Chinese side for hosting Pakistan as the country of Honor and hoped the cooperation and collaboration between the two countries will only strengthen in times to come in all areas of the energy sector for mutual benefit of both nations. The cooperation on shale gas / tight gas between OGDCL & CCDC will open up a whole new chapter of untapped energy potential that our country possesses.

