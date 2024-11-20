Heavy sports bikes, vehicles worth Rs440.51m recovered

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi has conducted a major anti-smuggling operation, recovering 37 heavy sports bikes and 21 vehicles valued at Rs 440.51 million.

According to the details, the operation involved teams from the Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) and an intelligence agency.

Searches were conducted at storage facilities in Saddar and DHA Phase-I, as well as Malir Cantt that led to the recovery of 37 old and used sports heavy bikes valued at Rs 176.29 million and 21 smuggled vehicles worth Rs 264.22 million. Further investigation is under way.

