AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB to revise PSL 10 schedule amid broadcaster concerns

BR Web Desk Published April 27, 2025 Updated April 27, 2025 07:58pm

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 schedule is likely to make minor adjustments, with two matches in Multan rescheduled following a request from the tournament’s broadcasters.

According to media reports, the fixture between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, initially set for May 1 at the Multan Cricket Stadium, could be rescheduled for May 6. Similarly, the clash between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, originally scheduled for May 10, would be moved to May 11. Both matches will now be staged as night games under floodlights.

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators win last-ball thriller against Karachi Kings

As per reports, the changes were made to accommodate logistical challenges faced by the broadcasters. PSL management agreed to the modifications after consultations with stakeholders.

One potential factor behind the rescheduling is the recent expulsion of 23 members from the PSL broadcasting team amid rising diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India, reports added.

While there were initial discussions about shifting the Multan matches to Lahore, the venue has remained unchanged, with only the dates and timings revised.

PSL 10: Babar Azam, Talat shine as Peshawar Zalmi overpower Lahore Qalandars

Meanwhile, Islamabad United, three-time PSL champions, continue to dominate the points table with five consecutive wins, accumulating 10 points. Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars sit in second place with six points from three wins and three defeats. Karachi Kings are placed third, also with six points, but with a lower net run rate of -0.217.

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively, each with two wins and four points. Multan Sultans, with one win from six matches, are currently at the bottom of the table with two points.

HBLPSL PSL 10 HBL PSL 10 PSL X PSL 10 schedule HBL PSL X PSL 10 points table PSL 10 next fixture PSL winners

Comments

200 characters

PCB to revise PSL 10 schedule amid broadcaster concerns

Diplomatic setback for India at UNSC as Pakistan, China block pro-India statement on Pahalgam attack

Pakistan, India troops exchange fire in Kashmir

Trump-backed DeFi platform inks deal with Pakistan Crypto Council to boost blockchain innovation

Death toll from blast at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port rises to 28

Saudi immigration team arrives in Karachi to oversee Road to Makkah initiative

Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis

Peak-hour power tariff: APTMA urges govt to share constraint details

Macroeconomic outlook: SBP governor apprises foreign investors

Climate resilience: Aurangzeb calls for swift global action

Read more stories