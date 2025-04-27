PCB to revise PSL 10 schedule amid broadcaster concerns

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 schedule is likely to make minor adjustments, with two matches in Multan rescheduled following a request from the tournament’s broadcasters.

According to media reports, the fixture between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, initially set for May 1 at the Multan Cricket Stadium, could be rescheduled for May 6. Similarly, the clash between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, originally scheduled for May 10, would be moved to May 11. Both matches will now be staged as night games under floodlights.

As per reports, the changes were made to accommodate logistical challenges faced by the broadcasters. PSL management agreed to the modifications after consultations with stakeholders.

One potential factor behind the rescheduling is the recent expulsion of 23 members from the PSL broadcasting team amid rising diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India, reports added.

While there were initial discussions about shifting the Multan matches to Lahore, the venue has remained unchanged, with only the dates and timings revised.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United, three-time PSL champions, continue to dominate the points table with five consecutive wins, accumulating 10 points. Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars sit in second place with six points from three wins and three defeats. Karachi Kings are placed third, also with six points, but with a lower net run rate of -0.217.

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively, each with two wins and four points. Multan Sultans, with one win from six matches, are currently at the bottom of the table with two points.