AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-18

PSX hits highest-ever levels

Recorder Review Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its bullish trend and hit historic highest ever levels during the outgoing week ended on November 15, 2024 on the back of strong interest of local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 1,471.96 points on week-on-week basis and crossed 94,000 historic-level to close at 94,763.64 points. During the session, the index crossed 95,000-level for the first time in its history, however closed at lower level due to profit taking in some stocks.

Trading activities also improved as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 19.6 percent to 878.54 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 734.68 million shares while average daily traded value on the ready counter increased by 10.1 percent to Rs 32.66 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 29.66 billion.

BRIndex100 soared by 128.21 points during this week to close at 10,085.57 points with average daily turnover of 730.837 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 400.17 points on week-on-week basis to close at 31,170.22 points with average daily trading volumes of 452.491 million shares.

The foreign investors however remained on the selling side and withdrew $10.556 million from the local equity market during this week. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 229 billion during this week to Rs 12.206 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the market maintained its bullish momentum throughout the week, with the KSE-100 index closing at a record high of 94,763 points, marking a 1.6 percent WoW increase, achieving its highest-ever closing.

The bullish momentum continued on the back of accelerated pace of monetary easing by SBP and IMF’s visit with a focus on structural reforms.

Sector-wise, Transport, Woollen, Pharmaceuticals, Vanaspati & Allied Industries and Glass & Ceramics were amongst the top performers, up 14.6 percent/11.8 percent/9.4 percent/8.2 percent/6.5 percent WoW. On the other hand, Jute, Mutual Funds, Automobile Assembler, Fertilizer and Engineering were amongst the worst performers with a decline of 9.6 percent/3.3 percent/1.9 percent/1.6/0.3 percent WoW.

Flow wise, major net selling was recorded by companies with a net sell of $11.0 million. On the other hand, Mutual Funds absorbed most of the selling with a net buy of $13.9million.

Company-wise, top performers during the week were Searl (up 17.6 percent), EFUG (up 17.2 percent), BNWN (up 15.4 percent), TRG (up 14.7 percent) and ABOT (up 12.6 percent), while top laggards were FCEPL (down 9.7 percent), THALL (down 6.0 percent), MLCF (down 5.3 percent), MUGHAL (down 4.9 percent) and KOSM (down 4.1 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 index remained bullish during the week, closing at 94,763, an increase of 1.6 percent.

During the week, a delegation from the IMF visited Pakistan to review the country’s economic performance during the first quarter of FY25.

Positive momentum at PSX was boosted after Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s assurance to the IMF that the Rs12.9trillion revenue target for FY25 would be upheld.

The market sentiment also strengthened following reports that there would be no mini-budget or new tax measures, and that no sales tax would be levied on petroleum products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSX KSE100 BRIndex100

Comments

200 characters

PSX hits highest-ever levels

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Securities managers asked to issue IPS to their customers

KCCI seeks winter package sans KE’s involvement

There’s ‘nothing to hide’: Aurangzeb

PPRA redrafting regulatory framework

Lahore’s air quality index improves

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Govt approaches WB for $200m PHCIP restructuring

Rover Mission: Suparco announces collaboration with China’s Chang’e 8 Mission

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module

Read more stories