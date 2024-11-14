AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 127.47 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.34%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
DFML 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
DGKC 86.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
FCCL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
FFBL 65.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 110.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.44%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
KOSM 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.22%)
MLCF 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
NBP 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.7%)
OGDC 193.81 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.95%)
PAEL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.38%)
PIBTL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
PPL 150.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.46%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SEARL 77.81 Decreased By ▼ -8.19 (-9.52%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.5%)
TOMCL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.09%)
TREET 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.25%)
TRG 52.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.98%)
UNITY 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,955 Increased By 71.5 (0.72%)
BR30 30,899 Increased By 298.5 (0.98%)
KSE100 93,944 Increased By 588.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 29,138 Increased By 206.9 (0.72%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 13, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 14 Nov, 2024 08:34am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

Read here for details.

  • High-value target among 4 terrorists killed in Kech operation: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to ensure safety of Chinese nationals

Read here for details.

  • AI could add $10-20bn to Pakistan’s GDP by 2030, says Saudi Data and AI Authority advisor

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Deals with IPPs: Rousch Power approves early termination of govt agreements

Read here for details.

  • Without climate justice, there can be no real resilience: PM Shehbaz addresses COP29

Read here for details.

  • Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Pakistan’s flood management project

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 30pc stake sale in SLIC

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

NTDC admits delay in implementing power plan

FBR introduces new payment creation system

Islamic banking operations: Senate body to call CII scholars

Read more stories