Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

High-value target among 4 terrorists killed in Kech operation: ISPR

PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to ensure safety of Chinese nationals

AI could add $10-20bn to Pakistan’s GDP by 2030, says Saudi Data and AI Authority advisor

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Deals with IPPs: Rousch Power approves early termination of govt agreements

Without climate justice, there can be no real resilience: PM Shehbaz addresses COP29

Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Pakistan’s flood management project

