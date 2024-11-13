Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will provide travel facilities to 35,000 pilgrims who will perform Hajj under the government scheme next year.

This was announced by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Wednesday which said that an agreement was reached between the national airline and the ministry, as per Radio Pakistan.

“Agreements with Saudi Airlines and other local airlines will also be finalized soon,” the statement by the ministry added.

The agreement comes after the government unveiled the Hajj Policy 2025 in Islamabad on Monday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain announced that 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj in 2025.

He said the Hajj quota has been divided with a ratio of 50:50 between the government and private Hajj schemes.

The minister said 89,605 seats have been reserved each for the government and the private Hajj schemes.

Talking about the Hajj expenses, Chaudhry Hussain said the cost for the Government Hajj Scheme for 2025 is expected to range between 1,075,000 to 1,175,000 rupees, while the additional cost for the sacrifice will be 55,000 rupees.

Answering a question, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said Hajj applications will be received from 18 of this month to the third of the next month, while balloting will be held on sixth of the next month.