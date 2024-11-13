AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Pakistan

High-value target among 4 terrorists killed in Kech operation: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published November 13, 2024

Four terrorists, including a high-value target, were killed during an exchange of fire in Balochistan’s Kech district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Balgatar of Kech District on reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, four terrorists including a high-value target, terrorist ring leader Sana @ Baru were killed.

“He was focal recruitment agent, especially suicide bombers, for so called Majeed Brigade in District Kech and was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies,” ISPR said.

Five killed in attack on dam construction site in Balochistan’s Panjgur

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, it added.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.”

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed security forces for successful operation against terrorists in Kech.

“Those disrupting peace will pay a very heavy price,” the prime minister was quoted as saying in the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Our fight against terrorism will continue until its complete eradication from the country,” PM Shehbaz said.

COAS reiterates resolve to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus: ISPR

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in the attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Last week, at least 24 people were killed and 45 injured in a bomb blast at a railway station in Quetta.

“The target was army personnel from the Infantry School,” Inspector general of police for Balochistan, Mouzzam Jah Ansari said then, with many of the injured in critical condition.

