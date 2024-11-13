AGL 40.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Pakistan’s flood management project

BR Web Desk Published November 13, 2024 Updated November 13, 2024 01:01pm

Japan has approved a $18.5 million grant for a flood management project in Pakistan, said the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday.

“The Government of Japan has approved a grant amounting to JPY 2.831 billion ($18.5 million) for a grant-in-aid project titled ‘Flood Management Enhancement in the Indus Basin’ to the Government of Pakistan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA),” read a statement.

According to the ministry, a signing ceremony for the exchange of notes and record of discussion between the two governments regarding the Japanese grant in aid project was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs after the approval of Federal Minister Ahad Cheema.

“The project aims to improve the accuracy of flood forecasts and flood control functions, accumulate basic data that contribute to disaster risk reduction measures, and reduce the risk of loss to humans and economy including infrastructure,” read the statement.

Japan to give additional grants for 2 projects

Meanwhile, the scope of the project is to develop a hydrological and hydraulic observation network besides rehabilitating the river structures damaged by the 2022 flood in the Indus River and its tributaries.

“The project will also contribute to the capacity building of flood management institutions, thereby contributing to future flood risk reduction,” added the ministry.

The notes of the project were signed and exchanged by Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan on behalf of their respective governments.

Kazim Niaz appreciated the Japanese government for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

Mitsuhiro, the Japanese envoy, assured the commitment of his government to work closely with the Pakistani government to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.

