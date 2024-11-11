Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold subdued as investors await US data, comments from Fed officials

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 10:20am

Gold prices were little changed in early Asia hours on Monday, as market participants awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials and economic data to gauge the US interest rate path.

Gold unchanged at Rs278,800 per tola in Pakistan

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was almost flat at $2,683.78 per ounce, as of 0012 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $2,690.90.

  • A slew of Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week, including Chair Jerome Powell. US consumer price index (CPI), producer price index (PPI), weekly jobless claims and retail sales are the major data sets due for release this week.

  • On Thursday, the Fed cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point as its policymakers began taking stock of what could become a more complex economic landscape when President-elect Donald Trump takes office next year.

  • Traders see a 65% chance of another 25-basis-point cut in December. Lower interest rates boost the appeal of zero-yield bullion.

  • Most Americans believe Trump will push the US government deeper into debt in his new term, though most Republicans do not share Democrats’ concerns over his fiscal stewardship, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

  • SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.42% to 876.85 tonnes on Friday from 880.58 tonnes on Thursday.

  • Spot silver rose 0.1% to $31.32 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $972.36 and palladium was up 0.6% at $994.37.

  • China’s consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in four months in October while producer price deflation deepened, data showed on Saturday, even as Beijing doubled down on stimulus to support the sputtering economy.

Gold Spot gold gold imports bullion LME gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold subdued as investors await US data, comments from Fed officials

PSX hits new high, KSE-100 surges over 500 points on positive economic indicators

Pak mission in China: 20 new posts created in Trade Section

International transshipment cargoes: FBR to allow inter-port movement

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Customs duty in 2023-24: Petroleum sector, imported vehicles top contributors

Rs237bn FED collected from cigarettes in 2023-24

FBR reshuffles 208 officers

WHT’s share in collection of direct taxes stands at 60pc

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

Challenge of terrorism: Federal govt to provide resources to Balochistan govt: Naqvi

Read more stories