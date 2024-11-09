Gold unchanged at Rs278,800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Saturday, in line with the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola held steady at Rs278,800.

Meanwhile, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs239,026, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold prices increased by Rs2,000 per tola.

The international rate of gold remained unchanged on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,683 per ounce (with a premium of $20) during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained steady at Rs3,300 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.