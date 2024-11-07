KP Apex Committee to focus on socio-economic development of merged districts

The Apex Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met Thursday and decided to improve the socioeconomic progress and standard of living of the residents of the merged districts, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting in Peshawar was chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

The IGP, the Chief Secretary, and the Corps Commander Peshawar attended the session together with high-ranking military and civil authorities.

It was also decided to provide financing for the rapid social development of the united districts.

The forum also decided to continue the joint efforts of the civil government, security forces and the people to deal with the scourge of terrorism in the province.

The Apex Committee also agreed on an important financial initiative of the Chief Minister for the families of martyrs of security forces.

It was decided to give financial packages to the families of 178 soldiers who were martyred during the last six months.

The Committee also decided to use all available options for law and order in the Kurram district by protecting life and property of people.