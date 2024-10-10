AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
Security forces kill four terrorists in two KP IBOs: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2024 Updated October 10, 2024 10:52pm

Security forces killed four terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) districts on October 9 and 10, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire during an IBO in the Janikhel area of Bannu District on October 9.

“In another operation, security personnel effectively engaged terrorists’ location in Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district on October 10,” it added. After an intense gunfight, two more terrorists were killed in the operation.

North Waziristan encounter: Lt-Col, four other soldiers embrace martyrdom

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as abductions and target killing of innocent civilians,” the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR said the forces were sanitising the area to ieliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The development comes a day after the security forces killed two terrorists in the Zhob district of Balochistan when the militants tried to attack a Frontier Corps Post in Zhob District.

The ISPR said the attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces, and resultantly two terrorists, including a suicide bomber and high-value target terrorist Umar alias Umari, were killed before they could cause the intended damage.

Terrorist Umar alias Umari was involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians, including the recent attack on a convoy of the Deputy Commissioner of Sherani.

