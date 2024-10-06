North Waziristan encounter: Lt-Col, four other soldiers embrace martyrdom

RAWALPINDI: A Lieutenant Colonel among five valiant soldiers of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom while leading the troops that thwarted a terrorists’ attack and killed six Khwarij during a fire exchange took place between the Army troops and the Khwarij in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.

The six Khwarij terrorists were eliminated due to effective engagement by the Army troops, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. However, during the intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat (Age: 43 years, resident of district Faisalabad), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom along with his five men.

The five brave soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah (age 31 years, resident of district Khyber), Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman (age 30 years, resident of district Lakki Marwat), Lance Naik Shahid Ullah (age 29 years, resident of district Tank) and Lance Naik Yusaf Ali (age31 years, resident of district Orkazai), and Sepoy Jameel Ahmed (age 26 years, resident of district Swat).

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday along with senior army and civil officers, soldiers and relatives of the martyrs offered the funeral prayers of the martyrs at Peshawar Garrison. Later, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native towns where they will be buried with full military honour.

However, the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Saturday killed two Khwariji terrorists among ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Charbagh, Swat district.

Khwariji Atta Ullah alias Mehran remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area including the Improvised Explosive Device blast on a Police vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat on September 22. —Agencies