AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-06

North Waziristan encounter: Lt-Col, four other soldiers embrace martyrdom

Published 06 Oct, 2024 02:44am

RAWALPINDI: A Lieutenant Colonel among five valiant soldiers of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom while leading the troops that thwarted a terrorists’ attack and killed six Khwarij during a fire exchange took place between the Army troops and the Khwarij in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.

The six Khwarij terrorists were eliminated due to effective engagement by the Army troops, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. However, during the intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat (Age: 43 years, resident of district Faisalabad), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom along with his five men.

The five brave soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah (age 31 years, resident of district Khyber), Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman (age 30 years, resident of district Lakki Marwat), Lance Naik Shahid Ullah (age 29 years, resident of district Tank) and Lance Naik Yusaf Ali (age31 years, resident of district Orkazai), and Sepoy Jameel Ahmed (age 26 years, resident of district Swat).

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday along with senior army and civil officers, soldiers and relatives of the martyrs offered the funeral prayers of the martyrs at Peshawar Garrison. Later, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native towns where they will be buried with full military honour.

However, the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Saturday killed two Khwariji terrorists among ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Charbagh, Swat district.

Khwariji Atta Ullah alias Mehran remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area including the Improvised Explosive Device blast on a Police vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat on September 22. —Agencies

soldiers North Waziristan encounter

Comments

200 characters

North Waziristan encounter: Lt-Col, four other soldiers embrace martyrdom

Indicators showing positive growth, says Jam

World Bank rates $400m education project as satisfactory

Islamabad at standstill

PTI retracts CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest claim

Over dozen PTI lawyers held for violating Section 144

SCO summit: Punjab govt also deploys army

Karachi set to receive Rs218bn this year: CM

Israel military official says ‘preparing response’ to Iran attack

1,320 MW coal plant: PQEPC threatens to halt operations

Read more stories