Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Electric Vehicle policy to be announced by end of November: Tanveer

Army chief meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh

PM Shehbaz visits Chinese embassy to condemn Karachi firing incident

After securing second term as President, Donald Trump says will ‘help US heal’

Aurangzeb targets Pakistan’s credit rating improvement amid positive indicators

Silkbank’s board grants in-principle approval for UBL merger

Schools in Punjab closed till Nov 17 as smog chokes province

PM Shehbaz announces immediate supply of 100MW electricity to Gilgit-Baltistan

