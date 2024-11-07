AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 29,647 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 92,021 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 28,665 No Change 0 (0%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 6, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 07 Nov, 2024 08:26am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Electric Vehicle policy to be announced by end of November: Tanveer

Read here for details.

  • Army chief meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz visits Chinese embassy to condemn Karachi firing incident

Read here for details.

  • After securing second term as President, Donald Trump says will ‘help US heal’

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb targets Pakistan’s credit rating improvement amid positive indicators

Read here for details.

  • Silkbank’s board grants in-principle approval for UBL merger

Read here for details.

  • Schools in Punjab closed till Nov 17 as smog chokes province

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz announces immediate supply of 100MW electricity to Gilgit-Baltistan

Read here for details.

