Schools in Punjab closed till Nov 17 as smog chokes province

The Government of Punjab announced on Wednesday closure of all schools (primary to 12th grade) till November 17 as poor air quality in Lahore pushed the capital of the province to the top of the rankings as the world’s most polluted city.

For days, the city of 14 million people has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.

On Wednesday, data from air quality monitor IQAir showed that Lahore’s AQI, which measures a range of pollutants, was at “hazardous” 1,165 early morning. In the afternoon AQI was still within “hazardous” zone.

Breathing the toxic air has catastrophic health consequences, with the WHO saying strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases can be triggered by prolonged exposure.

In a notification issued today, the provincial government said that schools in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan will remain closed till November 17.

The notification said educational institutions would switch to online teaching between November 7 and November 17.

“This order shall come into force with effect from 7th November, 2024 (Thursday) and remain in force till 17th November 2024(Sunday) within the territorial jurisdiction of Lahore, Gujranawala, Faisalabad and Multan Divisions, i.e., district of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, and Khanewal,’’ the notification read.

On November 3, the provincial government had announced, “All the classes” for children up to the age of 10, “public, private & special education… shall remain closed for one week”.

Moreover, Punjab also set up a “smog war room” to tackle the severe pollution.

“The war room committee will review weather and air quality forecasts … daily and monitor the performance and actions of field officers,” said Sajid Bashir, a spokesperson for the province’s environment department told Reuters.

Twice daily sessions will analyse data and forecasts to brief stakeholders on efforts to fight pollution, and issue daily advisories, officials told Reuters.