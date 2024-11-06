AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,793 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.13%)
BR30 29,604 Decreased By -74.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 92,021 Decreased By -282.9 (-0.31%)
KSE30 28,665 Decreased By -175.5 (-0.61%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Schools in Punjab closed till Nov 17 as smog chokes province

BR Web Desk Published November 6, 2024 Updated November 6, 2024 03:47pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Government of Punjab announced on Wednesday closure of all schools (primary to 12th grade) till November 17 as poor air quality in Lahore pushed the capital of the province to the top of the rankings as the world’s most polluted city.

For days, the city of 14 million people has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.

On Wednesday, data from air quality monitor IQAir showed that Lahore’s AQI, which measures a range of pollutants, was at “hazardous” 1,165 early morning. In the afternoon AQI was still within “hazardous” zone.

Pakistan, India should unite against smog: CM Maryam

Breathing the toxic air has catastrophic health consequences, with the WHO saying strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases can be triggered by prolonged exposure.

In a notification issued today, the provincial government said that schools in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan will remain closed till November 17.

The notification said educational institutions would switch to online teaching between November 7 and November 17.

“This order shall come into force with effect from 7th November, 2024 (Thursday) and remain in force till 17th November 2024(Sunday) within the territorial jurisdiction of Lahore, Gujranawala, Faisalabad and Multan Divisions, i.e., district of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, and Khanewal,’’ the notification read.

On November 3, the provincial government had announced, “All the classes” for children up to the age of 10, “public, private & special education… shall remain closed for one week”.

Moreover, Punjab also set up a “smog war room” to tackle the severe pollution.

“The war room committee will review weather and air quality forecasts … daily and monitor the performance and actions of field officers,” said Sajid Bashir, a spokesperson for the province’s environment department told Reuters.

Twice daily sessions will analyse data and forecasts to brief stakeholders on efforts to fight pollution, and issue daily advisories, officials told Reuters.

air pollution Punjab government schools closure Smog in Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Schools in Punjab closed till Nov 17 as smog chokes province

Donald Trump says he will ‘help US heal’

PM Shehbaz congratulates Donald Trump on ‘historic’ election victory

Trump’s win projection throws Pakistan stocks into frenzy, profit-taking begins at PSX

Aurangzeb targets Pakistan’s credit rating improvement amid positive indicators

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Silkbank’s board grants in-principle approval for UBL merger

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Punjab sets up ‘smog war room’ to combat hazardous air

Oil falls on stock build, firm dollar as Trump win projected

Read more stories