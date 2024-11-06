PM Shehbaz visits Chinese embassy to condemn Karachi firing incident

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad to condemn a firing incident in which two Chinese nationals were injured in Pakistan’s commercial hub of Karachi, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“I have come here to condemn the attack on Chinese nationals and to inquire about the health of the injured,” the prime minister told Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong.

Two Chinese nationals were shot at and injured on Tuesday in the SITE Industrial Area of Karachi, police and hospital officials said, after a string of attacks that spurred Beijing to demand tougher security for its citizens.

China strongly condemns attacks in Pakistan, says Chinese foreign ministry

A spokesperson for Liaquat National Hospital in the southern port city said on Tuesday it was treating the two, one of whom was in serious condition at the time.

In meeting on Wednesday, PM Shehbaz assured the Chinese ambassador that those responsible would be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

“I am personally overseeing the process of apprehending those involved in this incident and ensuring they are given due punishment,” said the prime minister.

He said it was a matter of satisfaction that health of the injured Chinese nationals was improving.

“China is a long-standing friend of Pakistan,” remarked the prime minister.

“This attack on Chinese nationals is a deplorable attempt to harm the brotherly relations between Pakistan and China,” the Prime Minister added.

“The security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan is the government’s top priority.”

The Chinese ambassador expressed his gratitude for the prime minister’s visit to the embassy and hoped the perpetrators of the incident would be brought to justice soon, the PMO said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi were also accompanied with the prime minister.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry also condemned the attack on Tuesday, saying the country “remains resolute in bringing the responsible individual to justice.” It added that the foreign office was working closely with the interior ministry and the Chinese embassy in Islamabad to ensure a thorough investigation.

Last month, a terrorist attack outside the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi left two Chinese dead and nine people wounded.

A convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt) Limited was targeted in the attack for which Beijing called for a thorough investigation.