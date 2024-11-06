AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
Pakistan

Army chief meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh

BR Web Desk Published November 6, 2024

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, who is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, the military’s media wing said.

According to a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Crown Prince greeted the Army Chief warmly upon his arrival at the Royal Palace.

Additional MoUs: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan enhance scope of partnership to $2.8bn

“The two dignitaries had a thorough discussion on a variety of topics of mutual interest, such as regional peace, defence and security cooperation, and strategies for strengthening bilateral relations,” the ISPR said.

During the meeting, the Army Chief acknowledged the Crown Prince’s significant contribution to regional peace and security and thanked him for his steadfast support of Pakistan.

“COAS also separately met with Prince Khalid Bin Salman, Defence Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dignitaries vowed to further strengthen cooperation in the domain of defence and security,” ISPR added

‘Investment talks’: high-level Saudi business delegation lands in Pakistan

Meetings were also held with Assistant Minister of Defence Engineer Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Chief of General Staff of Royal Saudi Armed Forces Air Chief Marshal Fayyadh Bin Hamed Bin Raqeeb Al Ruwaili, and Chief of Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahad bin Saud Al-Johani.

The army chief’s visit follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), where the two countries expanded the scope of their collaboration to $2.8 billion.

Earlier in October 2024, a Saudi investment delegation visited Pakistan, signing 27 MoUs and agreements worth $2.2 billion.

