PM Shehbaz announces immediate supply of 100MW electricity to Gilgit-Baltistan

BR Web Desk Published 06 Nov, 2024 05:27pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Wednesday that Gilgit-Baltistan will receive 100 megawatts electricity immediately, Radio Pakistan reported.

While presiding over a special meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Cabinet today, he also announced the establishment of a one-billion rupee endowment fund for talented students of Karakoram and Baltistan institutions based on merit.

Stakeholders urge Power Division to address theft, losses in Mepco

In addition, the premier expressed satisfaction over the timely completion and high quality of houses, specifically constructed for the 2022 flood victims in Buber village of Ghizer district.

He gave the Gilgit-Baltistan government instructions to make sure that District Ghizer has access to playgrounds, schools, power, and other amenities.

PM Shehbaz said Daanish Schools are being introduced for the development of the education sector in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said the federal government is actively working for the welfare of the people of the area.

The premier recalled that in the past, as the Chief Minister of Punjab, he had gifted one billion rupees to the education sector of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said development of all sectors of Gilgit-Baltistan is among the top priorities of the government.

Acknowledging the cooperation of all provinces with the federal government in recent economic stability, he said the stock exchange has crossed the historic mark of 92,000 points.

Policy rate reduction to boost business activities, exports: PM Shehbaz

He said the increase in remittances and tax filers as well as the decrease in inflation are positive signs for the national economy.

The cooperation of all provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is crucial in the journey of national development.

Shehbaz Sharif said his government is fully focused on the development and welfare of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He said the federal government is also taking steps for the promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He informed that the Qatari investors have expressed their interest to invest in the tourism sector of Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of ongoing development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, Amir Muqam, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, members of the Giglit-Baltistan cabinet and high officers of the concerned departments attended the meeting.

