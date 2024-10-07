Two dead, 9 injured in explosion near Karachi Airport

KARACHI: A powerful explosion ‘targeting foreign nationals’ just outside the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi left two dead and nine people wounded on Sunday evening, rescue officials said. At least eight vehicles were damaged in the explosion, Aaj News reported.

The deceased was identified as a driver who was in the vehicle ahead of an oil tanker.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Lanjar confirmed to Aaj News that the blast occurred near the vehicle of foreign nationals.

At least 1 dead, 6 others injured in explosion near Karachi airport

“The blast occurred at a place where a bomb squad waits for its visitors and takes them to their destination,” he said.

There were reports that two foreign delegates were about to arrive in the city. One of the security convoys was waiting at the Gharial Chowk for the vehicle. The second convoy was inside the airport.

An explosion occurred on a road which is often used by VIPs to park their vehicles with guards.

According to rescue officials, the condition of three out of the nine wounded people was serious. Six injured were taken to the Jinnah hospital and three to the private infirmary.

The home minister said that the blast occurred at 11:35pm.

Shockwaves from the explosion were felt several kilometres away in Defence and Gulshan-e-Hadeed. A cloud of smoke billowed out of the oil tanker next to the airport.

Footage aired on TV channels and making rounds on social media showed several cars and at least one SUV on fire on a relatively little-used road around 100 metres away from the main entry and exit points to the airport. On the main road leading out of the airport, traffic continued to ply as some passers-by took photos and videos.

Rangers and a police contingent have cordoned off the area. An emergency has been imposed at the airport, according to officials.

The people inside the airport would remain there “until the next order”. Moreover, people landing in the city would also remain inside the airport.

A bomb disposal squad has also reached the site to check if it was any other thing than an explosion.

Reuters adds: separatist militant group BLA claims responsibility for attack.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024