AGL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.84%)
FCCL 35.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.74%)
FFBL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
HUBC 108.83 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.28%)
HUMNL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.01%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.92%)
MLCF 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.44%)
NBP 59.70 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.91%)
OGDC 185.00 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.07%)
PAEL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 148.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
PRL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
PTC 16.55 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (8.6%)
SEARL 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
TPLP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.62%)
TREET 14.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,779 Increased By 11.4 (0.12%)
BR30 29,788 Increased By 387.9 (1.32%)
KSE100 92,086 Increased By 148.4 (0.16%)
KSE30 28,719 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.08%)
Nov 05, 2024
Markets

Gold flat ahead of US election and Fed meeting

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 10:19am

Gold was little changed on Tuesday as investors refrained from taking big bets ahead of the US presidential election, with the Federal Reserve policy meeting due later this week also in focus.

Gold price per tola increases Rs700 in Pakistan

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was flat at $2,734.71 per ounce, as of 0013 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,790.15 on Thursday.

  • US gold futures edged lower by 0.1% to $2,743.40.

  • Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump are nearly tied in opinion polls, leaving the outcome of the US presidential race uncertain and potentially unconfirmed for days after voting ends.

  • Meanwhile, both Trump and Harris predicted victory as they campaigned across Pennsylvania on Monday in the final, frantic day of an exceptionally close US presidential election.

  • Another risk event in focus this week is the Fed’s decision on interest rates, coupled with comments from Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials.

  • Traders have fully priced in a Fed rate cut for this week, with nearly a 100% chance of a 25-basis-point reduction, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

  • Bullion is considered a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties and tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment.

  • On the geopolitical front, Israel has terminated a longstanding cooperation agreement with the UN Palestinian relief agency that covered its protection, movement, and diplomatic immunity in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

  • Elsewhere, Brazilian authorities are preparing to remove illegal gold miners from an Indigenous reservation in the Amazon, which has been plagued by informal airstrips and mercury contamination.

  • Spot silver fell 0.3% to $32.36 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $980.81 and palladium was down 0.3% to $1,071.14

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold

