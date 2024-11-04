Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold price per tola increases Rs700 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 04 Nov, 2024 04:35pm

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola grew by Rs700, clocking in at Rs283,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs243,227 after it recorded an increase of Rs600, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs1,700 to settle at Rs283,000.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,735 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $7 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver remained unchanged at Rs3,430 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.

Globally, gold held steady on Monday as investors prepared for a key week for the global economy ahead of the U.S. presidential election and the likelihood of another rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

