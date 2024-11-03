Punjab planning agricultural malls in four cities

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has disclosed that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has planned to establish agricultural malls in four cities, providing farmers with all necessary facilities under one roof.

An incentive of 1,000 free tractors will be given to farmers producing the most wheat, she said while addressing a press conference here Saturday.

Azma alleged that PTI has now bowed down to their ‘American lords’. The new slogan of the "Tanga Party" will be "Hum He Gulam Hen." PTI is hoping for Trump’s victory to secure the release of their leader, whom she labelled a criminal for the events of May 9, calling for a military trial, she said, adding this party had no connection to national development and instead sought to create chaos.

Azma Bokhari claimed that Gandapur is being misled into thinking he played a role in the release of Bushra Bibi. She criticized PTI for their failed attempts to be the voice of the blind and farmers.

She strongly condemned the tragic incident in Mastung where children lost their lives, emphasizing that terrorists have no religion and solely aim to spread disorder. She mentioned that during PTI's tenure, terrorists were released from prisons, later teaching children to make petrol bombs.

Azma praised the Chief Minister of Punjab for her hard work and noted that the Punjab government officially celebrated Diwali, highlighting the affection shown by women towards Maryam Nawaz during the festivities. The government plans to issue minority cards to minorities, she added.

Bokhari announced a new cancer hospital in Punjab, costing 54 billion rupees, with a capacity of 920 beds, assuring that no patient will be denied treatment. She stated that Maryam Nawaz will distribute "Kisan Cards" to 750,000 farmers, with over a million applications received. Farmers have already purchased Rs10 million worth of fertilizers, seeds, and medicines using these cards. For the first time in Punjab's history, 1,000 super seeders will be given to farmers, eliminating the need for burning crops residue. Under the Green Tractor Scheme, farmers are receiving tractors in easy instalments, she added.

Azma noted that Lahore's smog index has risen to 1,000 due to air pollution from India, which is dangerous. The Chief Minister will write to her Indian counterpart for joint efforts to combat smog, she said.

She criticized PTI for their intent to create discord, pointing out that KPK government employees have been performing duties at rallies while the public suffers. Azma remarked on PTI’s previous call for military trials, suggesting their leaders are now panicking when faced with the same fate. She questioned when the residents of Zaman Park would leave the city, noting that before May 9, the area had a festive atmosphere. She lamented that funds from KPK, already in a financial crisis, are now being used for Khan and his family’s security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024