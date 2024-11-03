Chairman APCPLA praises Pak-KSA agreement

FAISALABAD: Chairman All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (Registered) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood Cheema has termed the recent agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as a milestone for Pakistan's economy.

He said that these agreements will increase development projects, employment opportunities and investments, especially investments in energy, agriculture and IT sectors will bring significant changes in Pakistan's industrial development. He further said that these agreements will provide access to global markets to the local business community and will play a key role in the stability of the national economy.

He has assured the government and related institutions of their full cooperation to take full advantage of the opportunities arising from these agreements.

