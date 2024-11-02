PTI assails Punjab CM for her ‘climate diplomacy with India’ call

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) severely criticised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday for her climate diplomacy call with India, accusing the authorities of being silent about the Sharifs of Raiwind’s inclination towards the neighbouring country and labelling PTI as a traitor.

A day ago, the chief minister Punjab called for cooperation with India to effectively tackle the issue of smog during the winters.

Speaking in the National Assembly, ex-NA speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser said “there should be no double standards when it comes to these kinds of statements as government was up in arms when Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said he would talk to Afghanistan about the rising militancy and terrorism from their soil.”

“We’ve no objection over what Maryam says, but there should be no double standards. Gandapur’s statement caused a storm in a teacup with Khawaja Asif jumping in the air, saying a province has no discretion to hold talks with a foreign country,” he lamented.

“Why are Khawaja Asif and others silent over Maryam’s statement? If a chief minister cannot make such a statement, why don’t you scold Maryam,” he questioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024